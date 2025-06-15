Brokerages Set OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT) Target Price at $18.23

OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.23.

Several analysts have issued reports on OUT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on OUTFRONT Media from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (up from $17.00) on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a report on Thursday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on OUTFRONT Media from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of OUTFRONT Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in OUTFRONT Media in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in OUTFRONT Media in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in OUTFRONT Media by 672.5% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in OUTFRONT Media by 158.2% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in OUTFRONT Media by 155.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of OUT stock opened at $15.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.14. OUTFRONT Media has a fifty-two week low of $12.95 and a fifty-two week high of $19.98.

OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $390.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.17 million. OUTFRONT Media had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 40.33%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that OUTFRONT Media will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. OUTFRONT Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.95%.

OUTFRONT Media, Inc leases advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways & roadways, and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

