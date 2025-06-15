Brokerages Set Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) PT at $135.25

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $135.25.

Several brokerages have commented on MOD. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a report on Monday, March 17th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 7th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Modine Manufacturing in a report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company.

Modine Manufacturing stock opened at $93.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Modine Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $64.79 and a 1 year high of $146.84. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.48, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.36.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The auto parts company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $647.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.13 million. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 24.25%. Modine Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Modine Manufacturing declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, March 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto parts company to buy up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,187,554 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $398,145,000 after purchasing an additional 128,587 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 293.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,468,788 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $189,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,640 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,012,533 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $233,313,000 after purchasing an additional 20,085 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,439,980 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $166,937,000 after purchasing an additional 39,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 108.0% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,428,415 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $165,596,000 after acquiring an additional 741,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.23% of the company’s stock.

Modine Manufacturing Company provides thermal management products and solutions in the United States, Italy, Hungary, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers heat transfer coils, including heat recovery and round tube plate fin coils; gas-fired, hydronic, electric and oilfired unit heaters; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products; single packaged unit ventilators; modular chillers; air handler and condensing units; ceiling cassettes; evaporator unit coolers, remote condensers, fluid coolers, gas coolers, and dry and brine coolers; and motor and generator cooling coils, transformer oil coolers, radiators, dryers, and industrial heat exchangers.

