Brokerages Set Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Price Target at $21.36

Shares of Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.36.

ANGI has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Angi from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Angi from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Angi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Angi from $27.50 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on Angi from $6.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th.

Get Angi alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ANGI

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Angi Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANGI. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Angi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Angi in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Angi by 9,308.0% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 18,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 18,523 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Angi during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Angi during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 12.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ANGI opened at $15.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $740.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.02 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.32 and a 200-day moving average of $16.06. Angi has a fifty-two week low of $10.88 and a fifty-two week high of $29.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $245.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.73 million. Angi had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 3.04%. As a group, analysts predict that Angi will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Angi

(Get Free Report

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ads and Leads, Services, and International. It provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened and customer-rated service professionals, matches consumers with independently established home services professionals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Angi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.