Beyond Air (XAIR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q4 2025 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, June 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share and revenue of $1.39 million for the quarter.

Beyond Air Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ XAIR opened at $0.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.20 and its 200 day moving average is $0.31. The company has a market cap of $15.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 0.23. Beyond Air has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $1.49.

Get Beyond Air alerts:

Beyond Air Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Beyond Air, Inc operates as a commercial-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company engages in the development of LungFit platform, a nitric oxide generator and delivery system. It offers LungFit PH for the treatment of persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn.

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.