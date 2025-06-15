Beyond Air (XAIR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q4 2025 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, June 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share and revenue of $1.39 million for the quarter.
Beyond Air Stock Down 1.2%
Shares of NASDAQ XAIR opened at $0.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.20 and its 200 day moving average is $0.31. The company has a market cap of $15.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 0.23. Beyond Air has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $1.49.
Beyond Air Company Profile
