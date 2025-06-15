Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $6.36 Million Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,173 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $6,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 12,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Bank of America raised Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Cowen cut Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Church & Dwight from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Michael Read acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $92.07 per share, for a total transaction of $276,210.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 5,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $506,845.35. This trade represents a 119.76% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Penry W. Price sold 14,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total value of $1,365,285.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,518,514.59. This represents a 35.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,195 shares of company stock worth $4,283,432. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of CHD opened at $97.04 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.99 and a 12-month high of $116.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.94.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.64%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.