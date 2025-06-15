Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 1,181 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,368 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.05% of Tapestry worth $7,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TPR. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tapestry by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 8,423 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tapestry in the 4th quarter worth $328,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Tapestry by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 117,652 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $7,686,000 after purchasing an additional 6,468 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Tapestry by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 5,819 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Tapestry by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,633 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Tapestry Stock Performance

Shares of TPR stock opened at $78.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.69. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.23 and a 52 week high of $90.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.46.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.14. Tapestry had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 44.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Tapestry from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (up from $74.00) on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.56.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TPR

Insider Activity at Tapestry

In related news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.88, for a total transaction of $114,550.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,350,693.36. The trade was a 3.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Kahn sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total transaction of $3,256,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,447,446.80. This trade represents a 25.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tapestry Profile

(Free Report)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.