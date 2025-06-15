Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Boosts Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 1,320.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,493 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,361 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $7,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ethos Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Hershey by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 3,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. DJE Kapital AG acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,040,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,635,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,003,000 after acquiring an additional 247,675 shares during the last quarter. Global View Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,692,000. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HSY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Hershey from $178.00 to $175.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Hershey from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Hershey from $167.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Hershey from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Hershey from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hershey has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.84.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In related news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 974 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.11, for a total transaction of $153,025.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,387.34. This represents a 24.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 31,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.80, for a total transaction of $5,018,568.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,624 shares in the company, valued at $31,134,739.20. This represents a 13.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Stock Performance

NYSE HSY opened at $169.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $140.13 and a twelve month high of $208.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.67.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 19.83%. The company’s revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.07 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.37 per share. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.57%.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Featured Stories

