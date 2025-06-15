Analysts Set Prairie Operating Co. (NASDAQ:PROP) Target Price at $8.75

Prairie Operating Co. (NASDAQ:PROP – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the four research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.75.

PROP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Prairie Operating from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on Prairie Operating in a report on Monday, May 12th. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Prairie Operating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Prairie Operating in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Prairie Operating from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th.

Shares of Prairie Operating stock opened at $3.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $168.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.12. Prairie Operating has a one year low of $3.35 and a one year high of $12.30.

In related news, President Gary C. Hanna purchased 25,000 shares of Prairie Operating stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.83 per share, with a total value of $95,750.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,350,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,171,365.58. The trade was a 1.89% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward Kovalik purchased 7,140 shares of Prairie Operating stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.51 per share, with a total value of $25,061.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,332,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,676,566.05. This represents a 0.54% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 52,340 shares of company stock valued at $197,617 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.44% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Prairie Operating by 1,053.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 36,738 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Prairie Operating by 105.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 250,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 128,648 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in Prairie Operating by 1,043.2% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 27,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 24,880 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Prairie Operating by 92.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 62,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 30,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Prairie Operating by 128.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares during the last quarter. 34.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prairie Operating Co, an independent energy company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company holds assets in the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and the Niobrara and Codell formations. Prairie Operating Co is based in Houston Texas.

