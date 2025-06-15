Analysts Set Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) Price Target at $8.33

Shares of Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.33.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Oportun Financial in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Oportun Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Oportun Financial from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Sidoti raised Oportun Financial to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st.

Shares of Oportun Financial stock opened at $6.81 on Thursday. Oportun Financial has a 52 week low of $2.37 and a 52 week high of $9.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.75 million, a PE ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.25.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPRT. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Oportun Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $319,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Oportun Financial by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,502,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,832,000 after buying an additional 104,186 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Oportun Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Oportun Financial by 747.3% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 157,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 138,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Oportun Financial by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 508,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after buying an additional 53,400 shares during the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. The company offers personal loans and credit cards. It serves customers through online and over the phone, as well as through retail and Lending as a Service partner locations. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

