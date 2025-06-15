Analysts Set Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) Price Target at $7.83

Shares of Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVBGet Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.83.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NUVB. Citigroup started coverage on Nuvation Bio in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut Nuvation Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Nuvation Bio from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Jones Trading started coverage on Nuvation Bio in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Nuvation Bio

In related news, insider Dongfang Liu sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. This represents a 62.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Hung acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.62 per share, for a total transaction of $486,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 58,781,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,225,307.48. This trade represents a 0.51% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 29.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuvation Bio

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Nuvation Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Nuvation Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nuvation Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuvation Bio by 15,183.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 15,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

Nuvation Bio Stock Down 4.7%

Shares of NUVB stock opened at $1.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $586.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.30. Nuvation Bio has a 52-week low of $1.54 and a 52-week high of $3.97.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVBGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). The company had revenue of $3.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.42 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nuvation Bio will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nuvation Bio

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-868, a BD2 selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation, including oncogenes comprising c-myc; NUV-1156, an AR binder Xtandi that address advanced stage prostate cancers with the potential to move into earlier lines typically treated with surgical prostatectomy; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform which leverages a novel therapeutic approach within the drug-conjugate class of anti-cancer therapies to deliver anti-cancer therapeutics to cancer cells, as well as NUV-1176, a PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB)

