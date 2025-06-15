Algorhythm (NASDAQ:RIME) vs. Singing Machine (OTCMKTS:SMDM) Head-To-Head Review

Algorhythm (NASDAQ:RIME – Get Free Report) and Singing Machine (OTCMKTS:SMDM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Algorhythm has a beta of 0.26, suggesting that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Singing Machine has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Algorhythm and Singing Machine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Algorhythm N/A -198.73% -36.64% Singing Machine 1.67% 8.48% 2.98%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Algorhythm $23.06 million 0.31 N/A N/A N/A Singing Machine $45.80 million 0.15 $2.17 million N/A N/A

This table compares Algorhythm and Singing Machine”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Singing Machine has higher revenue and earnings than Algorhythm.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Algorhythm and Singing Machine, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Algorhythm 0 0 0 1 4.00 Singing Machine 0 0 0 0 0.00

Algorhythm currently has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 76.68%. Given Algorhythm’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Algorhythm is more favorable than Singing Machine.

Summary

Singing Machine beats Algorhythm on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Algorhythm

Algorhythm Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, marketing, and sale of consumer karaoke audio equipment, accessories, and musical recordings in North America, Australia, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It offers karaoke products under the Singing Machine brand; licensed karaoke microphone products under the Carpool Karaoke brand; microphone and accessories, and portable Bluetooth microphones under the Party Machine brand; music entertainment singing machines for children under the brand Singing Machine Kids; connected vehicle karaoke devices; and karaoke music subscription services for the iOS and Android platforms, as well as a web-based download store and integrated streaming services for hardware. The company primarily sells its products to retailers, including national chains, warehouse clubs, department stores, lifestyle merchants, specialty stores, and direct mail catalogs and showrooms. The company was formerly known as The Singing Machine Company, Inc. and changed its name to Algorhythm Holdings, Inc. in September 2024. Algorhythm Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

About Singing Machine

The Singing Machine Company, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, marketing, and sale of consumer karaoke audio equipment, accessories, and musical recordings in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It offers karaoke products under the flagship brand Singing Machine; licensed karaoke microphone products under the Carpool Karaoke brand; microphone accessories and portable Bluetooth microphones under the Party Machine brand; music entertainment singing machines for children under the brand Singing Machine Kids; and karaoke music subscription services for the iOS and Android platforms, as well as a web-based download store and integrated streaming services for Singing Machine hardware. The company primarily sells its products to retailers, including national chains, warehouse clubs, department stores, lifestyle merchants, specialty stores, and direct mail catalogs and showrooms. It operates in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The Singing Machine Company, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

