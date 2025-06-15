Alan Yu Sells 750,000 Shares of Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT) Stock

Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Free Report) CEO Alan Yu sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $20,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,203,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,502,735. The trade was a 10.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Karat Packaging Stock Performance

NASDAQ KRT opened at $26.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $530.84 million, a P/E ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 1.19. Karat Packaging Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.00 and a 1-year high of $33.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.24.

Get Karat Packaging alerts:

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $101.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.27 million. Karat Packaging had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 19.84%. Equities analysts predict that Karat Packaging Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Karat Packaging Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Karat Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Karat Packaging from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen raised Karat Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KRT

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Karat Packaging

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Karat Packaging by 108.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 84,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after buying an additional 43,740 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Karat Packaging by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 212,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,644,000 after purchasing an additional 24,791 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Karat Packaging by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 245,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,529,000 after purchasing an additional 20,262 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Karat Packaging by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 79,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 17,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Karat Packaging by 91.1% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 16,371 shares during the last quarter. 25.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Karat Packaging

(Get Free Report)

Karat Packaging Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based, and other compostable forms used in various restaurant and foodservice settings. It provides food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves, and other products under the Karat Earth brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Karat Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karat Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.