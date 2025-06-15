1,094 Shares in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Purchased by CX Institutional

CX Institutional acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $200.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $169.32 and a 52-week high of $205.24.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

