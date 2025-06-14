Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 2,186 Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,186 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $2,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alcoa in the fourth quarter worth about $259,273,000. Sourcerock Group LLC grew its holdings in Alcoa by 319.1% in the fourth quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 1,978,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,009 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Alcoa by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,549,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,324,000 after purchasing an additional 813,214 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Alcoa by 488.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 802,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,320,000 after purchasing an additional 666,117 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Alcoa by 536.9% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 645,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,373,000 after purchasing an additional 543,853 shares during the period. 82.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Alcoa Stock Down 1.8%

AA opened at $28.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Alcoa Co. has a 1-year low of $21.53 and a 1-year high of $47.77. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of -177.16, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.81.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.42. Alcoa had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Alcoa’s payout ratio is presently 12.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Alcoa in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Alcoa from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Alcoa to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Q1 EBITDA beat expectations, Q2 EBITDA estimate raised to 439M from 351M One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Alcoa

Alcoa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.