Yousif Capital Management LLC Purchases 4,881 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 304,011 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,881 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $3,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WBD. Colonial Trust Advisors grew its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 9,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 42,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 14,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 8,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WBD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Huber Research upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Tuesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.17.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Down 1.3%

NASDAQ WBD opened at $10.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.99 and its 200 day moving average is $9.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $12.70. The stock has a market cap of $24.62 billion, a PE ratio of -2.19, a P/E/G ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.51.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $8.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.66 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 27.56% and a negative net margin of 28.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.