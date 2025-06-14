Yousif Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,594 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GameStop were worth $3,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GME. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in GameStop by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,144,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036,032 shares during the period. Slate Path Capital LP purchased a new stake in GameStop during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,361,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in GameStop by 606.7% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,650,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,156 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in GameStop by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,171,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,389,000 after purchasing an additional 659,345 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in GameStop by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,659,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,769,000 after purchasing an additional 380,554 shares during the period. 29.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at GameStop

In other GameStop news, Director Alain Attal purchased 10,000 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.75 per share, for a total transaction of $257,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 572,464 shares in the company, valued at $14,740,948. This represents a 1.78% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel William Moore sold 1,608 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total value of $36,228.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,875.81. This trade represents a 5.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 515,000 shares of company stock worth $11,140,200. 12.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GME. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on shares of GameStop in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th.

GameStop Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GME opened at $22.18 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.35. GameStop Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $18.73 and a fifty-two week high of $35.81. The company has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.20 and a beta of -0.69.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. GameStop had a return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 1.45%. The firm had revenue of $732.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that GameStop Corp. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About GameStop

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

