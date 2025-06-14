Westpark Capital Issues Positive Forecast for Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Price

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by Westpark Capital from $195.00 to $246.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock. Westpark Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.13% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ORCL. Stephens initiated coverage on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday. Finally, CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.32.

ORCL stock opened at $215.54 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. The firm has a market cap of $602.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.70, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.32. Oracle has a twelve month low of $118.86 and a twelve month high of $216.60.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 133.25% and a net margin of 21.16%. Oracle’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Oracle will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.42, for a total value of $76,168,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,097,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000,421.92. The trade was a 26.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.81, for a total value of $291,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,630 shares in the company, valued at $5,049,400.30. This trade represents a 5.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 427,366 shares of company stock worth $80,183,723 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 284.9% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

