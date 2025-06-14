Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 217 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,194 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Human Investing LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PPG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Fermium Researc upgraded shares of PPG Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Argus lowered shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.83.

PPG Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $106.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.58. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.24 and a 52 week high of $137.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.69 and its 200-day moving average is $113.50.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 23.78%. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 58.24%.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Articles

