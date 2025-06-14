Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $469,000 Stock Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC decreased its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,498 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,388 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 89,767 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter worth $291,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 25.1% in the first quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 20,372 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 4,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Up 3.7%

NYSE:OXY opened at $46.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.05 and its 200 day moving average is $45.86. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $34.79 and a 12 month high of $64.76.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 16.33%. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on OXY. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Stephens decreased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Scotiabank downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Occidental Petroleum to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.14.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Further Reading

