Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Cuts Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 319 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 286,768.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 258,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $476,129,000 after acquiring an additional 258,092 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at about $442,369,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 5,217.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 147,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $292,728,000 after buying an additional 144,266 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter valued at about $261,610,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 376.1% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 161,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $321,790,000 after buying an additional 127,679 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Insider Activity at Fair Isaac

In related news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,170.34, for a total transaction of $1,284,841.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,138 shares in the company, valued at $91,453,786.92. This represents a 1.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 4,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,057.05, for a total transaction of $8,386,592.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,517,016.70. This represents a 29.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,851 shares of company stock valued at $40,543,770 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE FICO opened at $1,785.08 on Friday. Fair Isaac Co. has a twelve month low of $1,365.00 and a twelve month high of $2,402.52. The company has a market capitalization of $43.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,892.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,921.82.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $7.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.33 by $0.48. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 30.66% and a negative return on equity of 53.40%. The firm had revenue of $498.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FICO shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,500.00 price objective (up previously from $2,225.00) on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,800.00 price target on the stock. Baird R W raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,575.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Fair Isaac from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $2,021.00 to $1,900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,304.15.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FICO

Fair Isaac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.