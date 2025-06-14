Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Buys 429 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vega Investment Solutions acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $112,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,496 shares in the company, valued at $2,514,879.68. The trade was a 4.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $797,287.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,153,526.69. This represents a 27.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,948 shares of company stock valued at $3,122,845. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

NYSE:EW opened at $75.12 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $58.93 and a one year high of $95.25. The stock has a market cap of $44.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.46.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 72.93% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.20.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

