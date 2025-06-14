Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Acquires 2,104 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 49.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,318 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Illumina by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 152,265 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $20,347,000 after purchasing an additional 22,718 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 720.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,132 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 6,263 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter worth about $1,464,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter worth about $448,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,402,057 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $454,617,000 after acquiring an additional 27,618 shares during the period. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Illumina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Illumina from $136.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Illumina from $128.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. HSBC cut Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on Illumina from $122.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.94.

ILMN stock opened at $86.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a PE ratio of -11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.32. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.70 and a fifty-two week high of $156.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.92.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The life sciences company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 13.37% and a negative net margin of 27.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Illumina news, CFO Ankur Dhingra bought 6,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $81.21 per share, for a total transaction of $495,381.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,022,616.26. The trade was a 32.44% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

