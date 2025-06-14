Streaming Stocks To Watch Today – June 12th

NVIDIA, AppLovin, Walt Disney, Spotify Technology, Warner Bros. Discovery, Trade Desk, and Comcast are the seven Streaming stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Streaming stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business is delivering audio, video or gaming content over the internet on a subscription- or ad-supported basis. Their market performance is often driven by subscriber growth, content investment and key engagement metrics such as average revenue per user and churn rate. Investors watch these indicators to assess a streamer’s ability to attract and retain audiences while scaling its library and distribution infrastructure. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Streaming stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $1.94 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $144.77. The company had a trading volume of 125,815,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,790,038. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.97, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.34. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $153.13.

AppLovin (APP)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

NASDAQ APP traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $381.77. 5,537,465 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,104,181. AppLovin has a 52 week low of $60.67 and a 52 week high of $525.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $318.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $333.48.

Walt Disney (DIS)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $1.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $118.33. The company had a trading volume of 4,679,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,053,357. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68. Walt Disney has a 12 month low of $80.10 and a 12 month high of $120.50.

Spotify Technology (SPOT)

Spotify Technology S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

SPOT traded down $9.90 on Thursday, hitting $699.24. 736,149 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,207,307. Spotify Technology has a one year low of $288.07 and a one year high of $717.87. The firm has a market cap of $143.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.52 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $622.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $562.99.

Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Shares of NASDAQ WBD traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.29. 45,961,038 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,619,264. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.90 and its 200 day moving average is $9.94. Warner Bros. Discovery has a one year low of $6.64 and a one year high of $12.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.26 billion, a PE ratio of -2.25, a P/E/G ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Trade Desk (TTD)

The Trade Desk, Inc. operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

TTD stock traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $70.58. 3,798,299 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,113,224. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.69 billion, a PE ratio of 90.49, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.41. Trade Desk has a one year low of $42.96 and a one year high of $141.53.

Comcast (CMCSA)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,969,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,020,082. Comcast has a 12-month low of $31.44 and a 12-month high of $45.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $131.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.26.

