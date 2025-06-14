Stifel Nicolaus Boosts DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Price Target to $18.00

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 24.31% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DV. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on DoubleVerify from $18.50 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Raymond James cut their price target on DoubleVerify from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Barclays cut their price target on DoubleVerify from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded DoubleVerify from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DoubleVerify has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.86.
DoubleVerify Stock Down 2.9%
DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $165.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.07 million. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 10.33%. DoubleVerify’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that DoubleVerify will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoubleVerify
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DV. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in DoubleVerify by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,466,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,891,000 after acquiring an additional 984,779 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in DoubleVerify by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,752,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,913,000 after acquiring an additional 91,405 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in DoubleVerify by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,225,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,871,000 after acquiring an additional 319,055 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in DoubleVerify by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,602,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,002,000 after acquiring an additional 592,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in DoubleVerify by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 2,574,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,450,000 after acquiring an additional 19,684 shares in the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About DoubleVerify
DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.
