Simplicity Wealth LLC Purchases New Position in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Free Report) (TSE:SSO) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SSRM. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allianz SE purchased a new stake in SSR Mining in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in SSR Mining in the first quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Olympiad Research LP purchased a new stake in SSR Mining in the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

SSR Mining Trading Up 2.3%

SSR Mining stock opened at $12.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 1.97. SSR Mining Inc. has a one year low of $4.32 and a one year high of $13.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of -0.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.05 and its 200 day moving average is $9.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SSR Mining ( NASDAQ:SSRM Get Free Report ) (TSE:SSO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $303.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.64 million. SSR Mining had a positive return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 26.24%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SSR Mining Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SSRM shares. CIBC upped their price target on SSR Mining from $8.25 to $9.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. National Bankshares reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Cormark upgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of SSR Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of SSR Mining to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.03.

SSR Mining Company Profile

(Free Report)

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in the United States, Türkiye, Canada, and Argentina. The company explores for gold doré, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its mines include the Çöpler, located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold, located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee, located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna, located in Jujuy province, Argentina.

