Simplicity Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS)

Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 12,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goodman Financial Corp bought a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 125.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,726 shares during the last quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 46.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVTS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut Navitas Semiconductor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $2.10 to $1.50 in a report on Monday, April 7th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Navitas Semiconductor from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Navitas Semiconductor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.79.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Eugene Sheridan sold 2,155,783 shares of Navitas Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total transaction of $9,679,465.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Sicpower, Llc sold 8,500 shares of Navitas Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total transaction of $55,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,874,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,431,536.33. This trade represents a 0.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,036,189 shares of company stock valued at $99,083,743 over the last ninety days. 29.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Navitas Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of Navitas Semiconductor stock opened at $7.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.43 and a beta of 2.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.38 and its 200-day moving average is $3.12. Navitas Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $9.17.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $14.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.01 million. Navitas Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 84.61% and a negative return on equity of 23.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Navitas Semiconductor Co. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

About Navitas Semiconductor

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company’s products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

