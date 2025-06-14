Simplicity Wealth LLC Makes New $213,000 Investment in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,690,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,767,425,000 after buying an additional 763,813 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,060,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,032,000 after purchasing an additional 543,054 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,808,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,174,000 after purchasing an additional 283,311 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,603,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,510,000 after buying an additional 716,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,047,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,983,000 after buying an additional 85,756 shares during the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 8,058 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.49, for a total value of $817,806.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,860,514.68. This trade represents a 30.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Quinton S. Lies sold 10,141 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.68, for a total transaction of $1,041,277.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,683.44. The trade was a 51.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,256 shares of company stock valued at $2,688,472 over the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of AEP opened at $102.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $54.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.12. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.93 and a 12-month high of $110.48.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.14. American Electric Power had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on American Electric Power from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Bank of America increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.31.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

