Simplicity Wealth LLC Grows Stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,548 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Aviso Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 54,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 23,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 129,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 17,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Bank of America cut their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.31.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of HPE stock opened at $17.64 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $11.97 and a fifty-two week high of $24.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.90.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 8.94%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is presently 52.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In related news, Director Bethany Mayer sold 6,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total value of $84,534.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

(Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.