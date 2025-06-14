Simplicity Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 11,731 Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,731 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BBD. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 100,202,214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $191,386,000 after purchasing an additional 12,236,689 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 56,809,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,507,000 after purchasing an additional 9,762,964 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 50,826,745 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,079,000 after buying an additional 10,537,751 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Banco Bradesco by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 45,810,825 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,499,000 after purchasing an additional 821,239 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 27,742,604 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,988,000 after acquiring an additional 8,661,231 shares during the period.

NYSE BBD opened at $2.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.01. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a one year low of $1.84 and a one year high of $3.02.

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.24 billion. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 11.43%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.0021 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a yield of 0.88%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.25%.

BBD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Bank of America upgraded Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.40.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

