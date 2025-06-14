SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 975.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,221 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $3,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $518.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $507.00 to $542.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $517.13.

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $501.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $491.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $514.88. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $385.74 and a 52 week high of $582.05. The stock has a market cap of $47.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.24.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $9.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.08 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 69.35% and a net margin of 19.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were issued a $1.60 dividend. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.75%.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 24th that allows the company to repurchase $4.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

