Royal Bank of Canada Issues Positive Forecast for Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Price

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $145.00 to $195.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 9.53% from the company’s current price.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of other reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on Oracle from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their target price on Oracle from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Oracle from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.32.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of ORCL opened at $215.54 on Thursday. Oracle has a 52-week low of $118.86 and a 52-week high of $216.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $152.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.62. The firm has a market cap of $602.86 billion, a PE ratio of 52.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.32.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 133.25% and a net margin of 21.16%. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.81, for a total transaction of $291,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,049,400.30. The trade was a 5.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 17,500 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.24, for a total value of $2,646,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,785,531.60. The trade was a 23.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 427,366 shares of company stock valued at $80,183,723. 42.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Oracle

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 284.9% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

