Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Takes $216,000 Position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AFG. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. PUREfi Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $262,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 301.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 702 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 262,014 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,878,000 after purchasing an additional 18,938 shares during the last quarter. 64.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on American Financial Group from $126.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th.

American Financial Group Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE AFG opened at $123.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.73 and a 1-year high of $150.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.73.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.36). American Financial Group had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

American Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.61%.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers’ compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

