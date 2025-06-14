Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City Holding Co. bought a new position in Rollins during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Rollins during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Rollins during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new position in Rollins during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in Rollins during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Stock Down 0.8%

NYSE:ROL opened at $56.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.18 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.98. Rollins, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.34 and a 52-week high of $58.65.

Rollins Announces Dividend

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The company had revenue of $822.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.09 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 37.94% and a net margin of 13.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Rollins’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Insider Transactions at Rollins

In other Rollins news, insider Thomas D. Tesh sold 1,921 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.54, for a total transaction of $108,613.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,150,103.12. The trade was a 4.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John F. Wilson sold 40,000 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.77, for a total transaction of $2,270,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 662,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,623,011.79. This represents a 5.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,842 shares of company stock worth $2,480,861 over the last 90 days. 4.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on ROL. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Rollins and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Rollins from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Rollins from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Rollins from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rollins currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.38.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

