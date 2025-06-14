Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Has $135,000 Position in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Free Report) by 42.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,179 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Playtika were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Playtika by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,926,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,312,000 after purchasing an additional 241,658 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Playtika by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,923,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,594 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Playtika by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,160,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,056,000 after purchasing an additional 23,211 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Playtika by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 692,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,809,000 after purchasing an additional 299,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Playtika by 23,814.1% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 666,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,592,000 after purchasing an additional 663,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

Playtika Trading Down 2.5%

PLTK opened at $4.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.03. Playtika Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $3.97 and a 12-month high of $8.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.85.

Playtika Announces Dividend

Playtika ( NASDAQ:PLTK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). Playtika had a net margin of 8.52% and a negative return on equity of 144.73%. The business had revenue of $706.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.55%. Playtika’s dividend payout ratio is 105.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Playtika

In related news, major shareholder Holding Uk Ltd Playtika II sold 200,000 shares of Playtika stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,347,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,001,735,240. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 739,922 shares of company stock worth $3,548,194. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on PLTK. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Playtika from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price (down previously from $9.00) on shares of Playtika in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America raised Playtika from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Baird R W cut Playtika from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.50 price target on shares of Playtika in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Playtika has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.78.

About Playtika



Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and social casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

