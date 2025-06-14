Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 20,598 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 105,949 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 15,740 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. TCM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 39,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 95.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,916 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,036 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.70.

American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $9.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.51. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.27 and a 52-week high of $22.83.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.04). American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 4.28%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 11th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.02%.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

