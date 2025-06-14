Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Price Target Raised to $240.00

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at JMP Securities from $205.00 to $240.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market outperform” rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 11.35% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Westpark Capital raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $195.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.32.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $215.54 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $152.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. The company has a market cap of $602.86 billion, a PE ratio of 52.70, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.32. Oracle has a 52-week low of $118.86 and a 52-week high of $216.60.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 133.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oracle news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.77, for a total transaction of $648,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,090 shares in the company, valued at $7,538,339.30. The trade was a 7.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.42, for a total transaction of $76,168,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,097,576 shares in the company, valued at $209,000,421.92. This trade represents a 26.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 427,366 shares of company stock worth $80,183,723. Insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 1,423 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Howard Bailey Securities LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Howard Bailey Securities LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Cape ANN Savings Bank lifted its stake in Oracle by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 5,820 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwood Gearhart Inc. lifted its stake in Oracle by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 5,731 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

