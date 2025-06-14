Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Earns “Buy” Rating from Guggenheim

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Guggenheim in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $220.00 price target on the enterprise software provider’s stock. Guggenheim’s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.07% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Oracle from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Oracle from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.32.

Get Oracle alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Oracle

Oracle Trading Up 7.8%

NYSE ORCL opened at $215.54 on Thursday. Oracle has a 1 year low of $118.86 and a 1 year high of $216.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $602.86 billion, a PE ratio of 52.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $152.88 and a 200 day moving average of $160.62.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 133.25% and a net margin of 21.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Oracle will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.42, for a total transaction of $76,168,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,097,576 shares in the company, valued at $209,000,421.92. This trade represents a 26.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.24, for a total transaction of $2,646,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,785,531.60. This represents a 23.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 427,366 shares of company stock worth $80,183,723. Insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Oracle

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 284.9% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.