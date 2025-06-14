NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Position Decreased by Vantage Wealth

Vantage Wealth cut its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,512 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,103 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 1.0% of Vantage Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Vantage Wealth’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of NVDA opened at $141.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $122.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.44. The company has a market cap of $3.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.87, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.12. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $153.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.29%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 190,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.51, for a total transaction of $27,076,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,855,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,262,046,898.48. The trade was a 2.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total value of $2,368,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,300,891.36. This trade represents a 27.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,560,845 shares of company stock valued at $360,351,849. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 20th. HSBC lowered NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on NVIDIA from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.24.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NVIDIA

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.