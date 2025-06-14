NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,969 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 5,702 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $972,000. Capital & Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 7,604 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,483 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Stock Down 2.1%

NVDA opened at $141.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $122.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.44. The company has a market cap of $3.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 55.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.12. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $153.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 190,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.51, for a total value of $27,076,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,855,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,262,046,898.48. This trade represents a 2.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total transaction of $142,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,671,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,808,670,208. This trade represents a 3.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,560,845 shares of company stock valued at $360,351,849. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVDA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.24.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

See Also

