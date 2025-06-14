NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s 5th Largest Position

Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 289,587 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 21,748 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 3.9% of Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $31,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Hickory Point Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,272,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.3% in the first quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 330,176 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $35,785,000 after buying an additional 7,476 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 26,700 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after buying an additional 9,944 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 24,124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 52,307 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,024,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 190,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.51, for a total transaction of $27,076,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,855,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,262,046,898.48. This trade represents a 2.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total transaction of $2,368,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,300,891.36. This trade represents a 27.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,560,845 shares of company stock worth $360,351,849. 4.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (up from $155.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.24.

NVIDIA Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $141.97 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $153.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 55.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $122.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.44.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The business had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.29%.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

