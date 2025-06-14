Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV)

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.31% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DV. Bank of America raised shares of DoubleVerify from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Friday, March 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $18.50 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DoubleVerify presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.86.

Get DoubleVerify alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on DV

DoubleVerify Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of NYSE DV opened at $14.48 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.57 and its 200-day moving average is $16.89. DoubleVerify has a 1 year low of $11.52 and a 1 year high of $23.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 39.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.03.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 10.33%. The firm had revenue of $165.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DoubleVerify will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of DoubleVerify

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DV. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 108,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 7,208 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 506,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,728,000 after purchasing an additional 65,270 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the fourth quarter valued at $5,844,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 725.7% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 191,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after buying an additional 168,468 shares in the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DoubleVerify

(Get Free Report)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.