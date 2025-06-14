NBC Securities Inc. Makes New Investment in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 142,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,385,000 after purchasing an additional 58,482 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,225,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,401,000 after buying an additional 34,463 shares during the period. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,250,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 761,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,836,000 after buying an additional 31,072 shares during the period. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 368,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,934,000 after buying an additional 14,883 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE OHI opened at $37.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.89 and a twelve month high of $44.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.16 and its 200 day moving average is $37.49.

Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.75. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 38.65%. The company had revenue of $228.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.24%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 166.46%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OHI. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.88.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

