NBC Securities Inc. Makes New $34,000 Investment in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP)

NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of AppLovin by 1,640.0% in the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Hemington Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of AppLovin by 78.4% in the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 41.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AppLovin alerts:

AppLovin Trading Down 4.2%

Shares of APP opened at $364.49 on Friday. AppLovin Co. has a 1-year low of $60.67 and a 1-year high of $525.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $324.29 and a 200 day moving average of $334.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.28, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AppLovin ( NASDAQ:APP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.22. AppLovin had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 188.55%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AppLovin Co. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

APP has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of AppLovin from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of AppLovin from $335.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of AppLovin from $460.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of AppLovin from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of AppLovin from $386.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AppLovin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $438.10.

View Our Latest Report on AppLovin

Insider Buying and Selling at AppLovin

In other AppLovin news, CFO Matthew Stumpf sold 9,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.00, for a total transaction of $4,109,022.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 192,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,394,083. This trade represents a 4.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.30, for a total transaction of $215,613.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,451 shares in the company, valued at $1,450,455.30. This trade represents a 12.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,212,968 shares of company stock valued at $455,062,980. Company insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

About AppLovin

(Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.