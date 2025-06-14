NBC Securities Inc. Acquires Shares of 123 Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 15,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 10,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CBOE. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $256.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $234.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $232.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $227.00 price target (down previously from $260.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.64.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $225.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $221.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.13 and a 52-week high of $236.02. The company has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.28, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.43.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.14. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 22.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 3,598 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.58, for a total value of $815,234.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,183 shares in the company, valued at $494,624.14. This trade represents a 62.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

