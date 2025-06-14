NBC Securities Inc. Acquires New Shares in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Biogen by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Biogen by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in Biogen by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Israel Discount Bank of New York boosted its position in Biogen by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 1,405 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in Biogen by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BIIB. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Biogen from $265.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on Biogen from $207.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC lowered Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.19.

Biogen Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $130.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.14. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.04 and a 12-month high of $238.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $123.75 and its 200-day moving average is $137.58.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.26 by ($0.24). Biogen had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 16.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Biogen

(Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.