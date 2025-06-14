Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 10,006 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 42.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,362 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 10,006 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $642,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 613,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,320,000 after purchasing an additional 6,461 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $618,000. Milestones Administradora de Recursos Ltda. lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Milestones Administradora de Recursos Ltda. now owns 193,820 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,577,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $499,000. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on OXY. Scotiabank lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 11th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Occidental Petroleum to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.14.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Up 3.7%

OXY stock opened at $46.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.86. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $34.79 and a 52 week high of $64.76. The company has a market capitalization of $45.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.87.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 39.02%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

