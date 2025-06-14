Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases 8,082 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 59.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,616 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,082 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in HP by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,350,016 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $825,398,000 after acquiring an additional 579,525 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in HP by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,844,795 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $419,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755,942 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in HP by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,511,218 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $310,351,000 after acquiring an additional 643,192 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in HP by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 9,289,164 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $303,105,000 after acquiring an additional 707,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in HP during the fourth quarter worth $229,320,000. 77.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HP Price Performance

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $23.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.73 and a 200-day moving average of $29.82. The company has a market cap of $22.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.30. HP Inc. has a one year low of $21.21 and a one year high of $39.80.

HP Dividend Announcement

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer maker reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $13.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.18% and a negative return on equity of 253.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2894 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. HP’s payout ratio is currently 44.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of HP from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of HP from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Barclays set a $28.00 target price on shares of HP and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.54.

Insider Activity at HP

In other HP news, insider Anneliese Olson sold 21,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total transaction of $613,817.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 169 shares in the company, valued at $4,814.81. This trade represents a 99.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 15,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $453,734.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

