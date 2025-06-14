Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. Sells 93 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. lessened its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,761 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 1.2% of Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc increased its position in Amazon.com by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc increased its position in Amazon.com by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total transaction of $469,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,776,017.26. This represents a 0.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total transaction of $541,129.05. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,050,626.20. The trade was a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,037 shares of company stock valued at $20,531,075. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

AMZN stock opened at $212.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.35, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.16. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $151.61 and a one year high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMZN has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.89.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

