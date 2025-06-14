Elevation Wealth Partners LLC Buys 2,214 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Elevation Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,053 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares during the period. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 8,612 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 2,403 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,074 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. DecisionPoint Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 11,496 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total transaction of $142,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,671,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,808,670,208. This trade represents a 3.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total transaction of $2,368,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,300,891.36. This trade represents a 27.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,560,845 shares of company stock worth $360,351,849. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $141.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.12. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $153.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.44.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The company had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp set a $190.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 target price (up from $155.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.24.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

