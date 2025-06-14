Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) Upgraded at Desjardins

Desjardins upgraded shares of Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning,Zacks.com reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for Definity Financial’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.06 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.52 EPS.

DFY has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$66.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Cormark raised shares of Definity Financial from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$65.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$72.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$58.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$69.27.

Get Definity Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DFY

Definity Financial Stock Performance

Definity Financial Company Profile

DFY stock opened at C$77.81 on Wednesday. Definity Financial has a 52-week low of C$42.11 and a 52-week high of C$79.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$68.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$62.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.04.

(Get Free Report)

Definity Financial Corp is a multi-channel, property, and casualty insurance company. It offers auto, property, liability, and pet insurance products to individual customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Definity Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definity Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.